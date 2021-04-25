Ctg Port Day today

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 24: The 134th founding anniversary of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port, will be observed today (Sunday).

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has cancelled all programmes to observe the day due to corona pandemic.

In a message, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said the Chattogram Port handled 92 per cent of total Import and export cargo and 98 per cent of the containerised cargo of the country.

He said the CPA in 2020 handled 2.8 million TEUs of containers despite Covid-19 pandemic. He further said the CPA has achieved the 58th position as a container port in the world maritime trade sector in 2020.





