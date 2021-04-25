Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques      
Home Back Page

83 C-19 deaths, 2,697 infections in a day

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

A suspected Covid-19 patient being wheeled into the dedicated Covid-19 hospital set up at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. photo : Observer

A suspected Covid-19 patient being wheeled into the dedicated Covid-19 hospital set up at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. photo : Observer

The country witnessed 83 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 10,952, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.48 per cent.
At least 2,697 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,42,400, the release added.
In the meantime, 20,571 samples were tested at 350 labs across the country. The current positivity rate is 13.11 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.95 per cent.
At least 5,477 Covid-19 patients were recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,53,151 with a recovery rate of 87.98 per cent.
Among the deceased, 58 were men, and 25 were women. Of them, 81 died at hospitals across the country while two died at home.  Fifty-two of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 13 in Chattogram, five in Khulna, four in Barishal, three each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,068 of the total deceased across the country were men and 2,884 were women.
 The country's maiden case wwas reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,102,000 lives and infected as many as 146,342,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.
As many as 124,166,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hefazat leader Dr Kader held
Banker’s wife demands punishment for instigators of her husband’s suicide
Corona pandemic hampers Kalurghat Bridge work
Ahle Sunnat demands ban on Hefazat
Nipun Roy sent to jail after 4-day remand
8th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy observed
Court asks cops to submit probe report by June 10
No assignments for secondary school students


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft