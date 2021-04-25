83 C-19 deaths, 2,697 infections in a day



A suspected Covid-19 patient being wheeled into the dedicated Covid-19 hospital set up at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. photo : Observer

The death rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

At least 2,697 new infections were recorded during the period, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,42,400, the release added.

In the meantime, 20,571 samples were tested at 350 labs across the country. The current positivity rate is 13.11 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.95 per cent.

At least 5,477 Covid-19 patients were recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,53,151 with a recovery rate of 87.98 per cent.

Among the deceased, 58 were men, and 25 were women. Of them, 81 died at hospitals across the country while two died at home. Fifty-two of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 13 in Chattogram, five in Khulna, four in Barishal, three each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,068 of the total deceased across the country were men and 2,884 were women.

The country's maiden case wwas reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,102,000 lives and infected as many as 146,342,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.

As many as 124,166,000 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







