Prime Bank, Farmers Best tie up for farmers’ financial access

Prime Bank and Farmers Best have joined hands to enable easy financial access to farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs across the country.

Farmers Best is specialized in working with farmers to supply their products to the urban market.

The partnership will enable easy financial access to thousands of farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs who need credit facilities to boost production and expand businesses, said a press release.

The partnership will be a big initiative for the country's booming agriculture sector as the eligible members affiliated with Farmers Best can now avail of collateral-free loan up to Taka 10 lakh and other tailor-made financing solutions, it said.

They can also avail a wide range of deposit products and free Internet Banking - ALTITUDE - for conducting a broad range of e-transaction.

As Bangladesh is an agriculture-dependent country, proper financial patronization to thousands of farmers and agri-entrepreneurs in villages can be significant contributors to the economy.

Prime Bank is committed to being a part of the journey enabling the country to become self-sufficient in food by helping farmers and agri-entrepreneurs through easy banking and financing solutions.







