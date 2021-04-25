Video
Premier Bank distributes foods among Covid-hit poor

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk



The Premier Bank Limited has started distributing food supplies to the extreme poor, the destitute, the vagabonds and the street children at various locations all over the country while maintaining Covid-19 hygiene rules, says a press release.
The initiative taken by Freedom Fighter, Dr. H.B.M Iqbal, Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited, began recently at different areas within the capital, with the distribution of rice, lentil and other food supplies to the helpless and out of work poor people, while maintaining proper covid-19 hygiene and social distancing rules.
Dr. H.B.M Iqbal, Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited, said in regards to the programme: "The people have responded to the call of the daughter of the father of nation, the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stay home to help fight the spread of coronavirus. In such a situation, it is the day laborers, rickshaw pullers and factory workers who are living through immense suffering due to the lack of employment.
"The initiative was taken to support the government's directive to help the poor and suffering, as instructed by The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Everyone should come forward to help the vagabonds and destitute."
Dr. H.B.M Iqbal further stated that such humanitarian initiatives will be continued through the 120 branch offices of Premier Bank situated all over the country. Prime Bank, Farmers Best join hands to support farmers, agri-entrepreneurs.


