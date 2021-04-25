BD, S'pore, Egypt ready to give Remdesivir to Indian state

MUMBAI, April 24: Maharashtra started initial talks with foreign companies for the stock of Remdesivir. The state govt is planning to issue a global tender in international newspapers.

According to state govt sources, companies from Singapore, Egypt and Bangladesh have shown interest to provide the stock of Remdesivir.

The state govt has sought permission from the Centre Govt to purchase the Remdesivir from foreign countries. The state of Maharashtra which is one of the worst-affected states in the country is also facing a huge shortage of Remdesivir vials.

Right now, the state is totally dependent on the Centre to allocate the vials. Maharashtra has demanded 70,000 vials from the Centre but as per the last consignment, the state will be getting 26,000 to 27,000 vials of Remdesivir per day.

Today, Uddhav Thackeray in a virtual meeting with PM Modi raised the issue of the shortage of Remdesivir. In the meeting, Uddhav demanded that Remdesivir should be distributed as per the patients number in the state.

Uddhav asked PM to give permission to the states to purchase the Remdesivir directly from the foreign market. "With the use of Remdesivir, patient's stay in the hospital reduces which helps to reduce the burden on the hospital system hence Remdesivir should be made available as per the patient's number," said Uddhav.

There are many patients who are approaching social media with help of Remdesivir vials as they are not available in the market & stock is limited.

After receiving the stock from the Centre, the state distributes it region-wise. Hospitals get the stock of Remdesivir from the collector.

But in many cases, hospital stock has got finished and new stock is taking time to reach the hospital. The state govt is confident that if given permission to procure the Remdesivir from a foreign country, it will help to treat patients fast which will ease out the burden from the hospital system. -Times Now News







