Akash offers Eid discount on new connection

The country's only legal Direct-To-Home service provider AKASH has launched its Eid campaign. Under the campaign, the customers will get a Tk500 discount on each connection purchase. The discount will be applicable for purchasing from touch points.

The Eid campaign launched on April 22 last will end on May 14 next. As a result, the price of Akash Basic will be at Tk3499 and Akash Regular will be at Tk3999.

Moreover, alongside Tk500 discount, the customers will also get a Tk200 cash back in recharge-if they make an online purchase during this pandemic.

However, the customers have to purchase the connection from Akash website. Then, they can also enjoy the TK200 cash back offer, says a press release.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Head of Marketing and business development of AKASH of Beximco Communications said, "Akash announces the discount to raise the enjoyment of the people on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr," he added.

AKASH, the country's only legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 from May, 2019. The one-time price of AKASH Basic and Regular connection is BDT 3,999 and BDT 4,499 respectively.

In both the connections, more than 120 channels are available with a monthly package subscription of BDT 399 and more than 70 channels with a package of BDT 249. AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.

