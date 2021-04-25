realme to launch two new smartphones ahead of Eid

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme will be launching two very useful smartphones and Pro gaming kit to take the upcoming Eid market by storm.

realme will be unleashing two phones - very stylish realme 8 with enhanced performance from mid-range 8 series & upgraded entry level C series phone realme C25 along with mind-blowing Pro gaming kit on the 26th of April through an online launch event on their facebook page.

A press release says: One may click on this link to take part in the live launch event and win brand new mobile - https://rebrand.ly/realme_8_and_C25_Launch_Event.

Flaunting a super slim design having a thickness of less than 8mm, realme 8 is powered by the robust Helio G95 gaming processor. With a combination of G95 processor and Super AMOLED full screen, this phone will be one of the latest attractions this Eid.

Its gaming processor combined with super-fast RAM and powerful AI promises incredible gaming experience for the mobile game lovers. The realme 8 belongs to the 8 series smartphones which have high-res cameras, tilt shift and starry mode as well as dual view mode and the realme 8 Pro from this series was released earlier this month. The 8 pro managed to grab the attention of photography lovers with its 108MP Ultra Quad Camera.

Along with realme 8, the upgraded C series smartphone realme C25 will also be launched. C25 is a TUV Rheinland High Reliability certified smartphone and is the first C series smartphone in Bangladesh with 48MP triple camera. C25 has large display and offers incredible customization options to the users.

The C25 also boasts a mega battery that can last for 47 days in standby mode. Users will also find features such as instant fingerprint sensor, flip to mute, dual mode music share and app lock and app hide very convenient.

Apart from these phones, realme will also introduce gaming kit for the gaming enthusiasts. The gaming kit includes realme cooling back clip and realme mobile game finger sleeves. realme mobile game finger sleeves has been particularly designed for gamers whose hands sweat too frequently.

