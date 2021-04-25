



LafargeHolcim BD approves 10pc cash dividend

The dividend was approved at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually with LafargeHolcim Chairman Christof Hässig in the chair.

LafargeHolcim CEO and Director Rajesh K Surana, along with other members of the Board of Directors' of the company were present during the AGM.

The shareholders of the company approved all the items of the agenda including 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2020 at the AGM







