Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques      
Home Business

LafargeHolcim BD approves 10pc cash dividend

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Business Desk
LafargeHolcim BD approves 10pc cash dividend

LafargeHolcim BD approves 10pc cash dividend

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LafargeHolcim) approved 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2020 on Thursday last, says a press conference.
The dividend was approved at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually with LafargeHolcim Chairman Christof Hässig in the chair.
LafargeHolcim CEO and Director Rajesh K Surana, along with other members of the Board of Directors' of the company were present during the AGM.
The shareholders of the company approved all the items of the agenda including 10 percent cash dividend for the year 2020 at the AGM


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Asia markets struggle for direction after US tax hike reports
Delta plans to buy 25 Airbus planes amid expected travel rebound
United Airlines to add over 480 flights to US schedule
Aeromexico buys 28 planes from Boeing
Diesel car sales down in Europe
India closer to building worldâ€™s biggest nuclear plant: EDF
Oil higher as recovery support countered by Asia virus surge
Prime Bank, Farmers Best tie up for farmersâ€™ financial access


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strictâ€™ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft