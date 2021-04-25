IPDC receives Intellectual Property Protection Award

IPDC Finance Limited has been awarded Intellectual Property Protection Award 2021 for its contribution to protect and present Bangla Folk music to the youth.

The award has been announced in an online seminar on the importance of copyright on protecting intellectual property to celebrate International Copyright Day organized by the Bangladesh Copyright Office.

Cultural Affairs State Minister K M Khaled, MP was present as chief guest at the event attended by IPDC Finance Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Cultural Ministry Secretary M Badrul Arefin, Department of Patent, Design and Trademarks Registrar Md. Abdus Sattar, Additional Cultural Secretary and Copyright Board PresidentMs. Shabiha Pervin and Bangladesh Copyright Office Registrar Jafor Raja Chowdhury.

The ministry has taken this initiative to attract creative personalities, intellectuals, eminent artists, writers, and those closely involved in creative activities in the education and research profession.

IPDC has been awarded for its cautious effort of preventing the oblivious extinction of folk music and rekindle admiration among the younger generation.

Collecting copyright registration certificates is of utmost importance to the originator and building a solid and competitive creative field. Regardless of the concern, the effort seems negligible among renowned artists, writers, and those closely involved in creative activities in the education and research profession.

It is perhaps the evident lack of awareness or interest in acquiring protection through copyright registration.

To address the concern, the 'Intellectual Property Protection Honorary Memorandum' was introduced in 2018 to recognize copyright registered intellectual property activities, interest in the protection of intellectual property rights of the applicant, contribution to the practice or extension, etc.

On receiving the memento, Mominul Islam, thanked the authority and said: "With IPDC Amader Gaan, we have taken the initiative; however, our culture is glorious. I invite all to come forward and enrich this native culture. As we are economically advancing, our culture will be an asset for us; we must preserve it.

To promote Bangladeshi folk music globally, IPDC Finance Limited created a virtual platform, 'IPDC Amader Gaan,' in September last year.

Since its inception, the platform has released nine folk songs on its YouTube channel with the same title. The platform exclusively features diverse musical influences and offers studio-recorded performances by promising singers of the country.

Penned by several mystic bards, including Fakir Lalon Shah, Shah Abdul Karim, and Palli Kabi Jasimuddin, several covers received unparalleled popularity. The channel alone has got 10M+ views, while the total views of the songs of 'IPDC Amader Gaan' on different channels of Youtube and Facebook have exceeded 100M.

All the songs are available on the Amader Gaan YouTube channel. Visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-cWD4UAwiMGqwCW7tHbv2A





