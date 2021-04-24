Savings certificates sale goes up Mizanur Rahman

Sales of savings certificates have gone up in the current fiscal year (2020-21).

According to sources, in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government received a loan from savings certificates Tk9,311 crore, more than the expected target.

According to the Department of Savings, in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government's net debt from savings certificates was Tk29,311 crore.

During July-February of the current financial year, a total of Tk75, 227 crore was sold. At that time, the government paid Tk45, 916 crore for the original and profit of the savings certificates sold earlier.

However, the government set a target of borrowing Tk20, 000 crore from the sector in the current fiscal year.

Ahsan H. Mansoor, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said interest rates had come down in all sectors, including bank deposit interest rates. People are more inclined to invest in savings certificates as a means of safe investment.

He said if the deposit had been kept in the bank, the interest would have been 8 to 10 percent earlier. At present it has come down to 5 percent. The interest rate on savings certificates is still 10 to 12 percent.

If the limit for sale of savings certificates had not been fixed, Tk20, 000 crore would have been sold every month.

Sources said the overall economy and investment situation of the country is in crisis. Interest on bank deposits has also come down.

In this situation, many people are leaning towards savings certificates in the hope of risk-free and safe investment. As a result, investment in this sector is increasing.

Sources said the selling target of saving certificates exceeded last December.

Bank officials said investment in savings certificates is on the rise as interest rates on bank deposits have come down.

They say that the profit of savings certificates is almost double or more than double in some cases compared to deposits.

The latest net investment of Tk3, 609 crore came in February. In February last year, the net investment in savings certificates was Tk1, 992 crore.

In addition to bank loans, the government also borrows from savings certificates to meet the budget deficit. However, considering the social security, more profit is given in savings certificates.

The net loan is calculated after the interest-principal payment of the savings certificates sold before each month's sale. This money is used by the government to implement state programmes.

Officials of the Department of Savings said the sale of savings certificates is increasing despite the imposition of various conditions due to the reduction in interest rates on bank deposits.

Lead economist Zaid Bakht sees no definite reason for the rise in the sales of savings certificates when the government has raised the tax on interests and imposed other curbs amid the pandemic crisis that has increased the rates of joblessness and decline in income.

Meanwhile, to reduce the pressure on sales of savings certificates, the withholding tax rate on profits on savings certificates has been increased from 5 percent to 10 percent from July 1 last year.

At the same time TIN (Tax Identification Number) is made mandatory to buy savings certificates of more than one lakh taka. If you do not have a bank account, some more stringent measures are taken, including the condition of not selling savings certificates.

Due to these reasons, the sale of savings certificates has started to decrease but now the sales of savings certificates have started to increase again.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry told the Daily Observer that common people will be affected if tax is doubled from earlier 5 percent to 10 percent on income or interest from saving certificates. The Finance Ministry and NBR have taken the matter into consideration.

In fact to protect common people the savings certificate schemes have been put in place. For this reason the rich must be stopped from misuse of the facilities, said an official.

The most popular among 11 saving certificates are 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra (11.28 percent yield), 3-monthly Profit Bearing Sanchayapatra (11.04 percent), Family Saving Certificate (11.52 percent) and Pensioner Sanchayapatra (11.76 percent yield).





