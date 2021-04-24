UNGA mulling resolution on Myanmar

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 23: The UN General Assembly is debating a draft resolution on Myanmar that calls on the junta to restore democracy following a coup and free detained civilian leaders, diplomats said Thursday.

Leaders and foreign ministers from the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are set to hold talks in Jakarta on the mounting crisis on Saturday. The sponsors of the text are waiting for the meeting to finish so they can "see how it goes" before committing to a vote, said a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity.

Security forces in Myanmar have killed at least 741 people -- including 52 children, according to UN figures -- since the February 1 military coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Unlike with the Security Council, a resolution from the General Assembly would not be binding. But it would ramp up international pressure on the junta. The draft, seen by AFP, calls on the military in Myanmar "to respect the will of the people," to "end the state of emergency" and "allow the sustained democratic transition of Myanmar."

It also urges the junta immediately to release Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others who were arrested. The text does not explicitly condemn the coup, however. It calls on the armed forces to immediately "stop all violence against the people of Myanmar" and let the UN special envoy for the country visit.

Several NGOs want an arms embargo imposed on the junta, and the draft seeks "an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale, or transfer of all weapons, munitions, and other military-related equipment to Myanmar."

Since the coup, the Security Council has passed three statements on Myanmar but each time under pressure from China -- an ally of Myanmar -- the final wording ended up being watered down. The council has yet to call for any powerful action like sanctions or an arms embargo.

Rights groups and activists are urging the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to deny legitimacy to Myanmar's coup leader and even consider the country's expulsion from the regional bloc over rights abuses by security forces, as leaders of the member states prepare to attend a summit in Jakarta.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the February 1 coup that deposed Myanmar's democratically-elected government, is expected to participate in Saturday's summit of the 10-member ASEAN alongside seven head of states.

Thailand's prime minister and the president of the Philippines have said they would send their foreign ministers. ASEAN's other members include Myanmar itself, Brunei, Cambodia, the host Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The meeting is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since the February 1 coup. It is also a test for ASEAN, which traditionally does not interfere in the internal affairs of a member state and operates by consensus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged ASEAN leaders to help prevent an escalation of the crisis and "possible grave humanitarian implications beyond Myanmar's borders," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Wednesday.

On Friday, Fortify Rights said that by inviting coup leader Min Aung Hlaing and ignoring Myanmar's elected civilian leaders, ASEAN "lends legitimacy to an illegal and brutal military regime".

If the coup leader "fails to demonstrate an immediate end to the military government's attempted coup and attack on civilians, then ASEAN member states should consider ousting Myanmar from the regional block," said Ismail Wolff, the regional director of the rights organisation.

He urged ASEAN to instead work with the international community "to bring effective pressure to bear on Myanmar's murderous regime."

Earlier, the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK), a group of Myanmar citizens overseas, also called on the ASEAN to "unite to push the Myanmar junta to end horrific abuses against ordinary people and ensure it does not to recognise the military as the country's legitimate rulers.

"This Summit is ASEAN's last chance to prove that it can end a crisis in its own neighbourhood. While the diplomatic efforts of countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are commendable, it is a stain on the region as a whole that others continue to defend the Tatmadaw [military].

"Southeast Asian leaders must stand united and condemn Myanmar's military for the brutal violence it has unleashed against its own people since the coup," said Tun Khin, the president of BROUK.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says 739 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the coup and 3,300 people are in detention as of Thursday.

On Friday, there have been more reports of several protesters allegedly being nabbed from the streets by security personnel. Sporadic protests have also been reported in several townships and cities across the country.

Myanmar's military has shown no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it removed, accusing some of them of treason, which is punishable by death. -REUTERS





