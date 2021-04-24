Programming, coding to be included in pry education

Coding and programming in the national curriculum is being included in primary education from the next academic year.

State Minister for Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the remarks while addressing an online roundtable meeting organized by A2I,

Grameenphone, Plan International on the occasion of International ICT Girls' Day on Thursday.

Palak said it is important to take math, English as well as programming and coding education from an early age to advance oneself in the modern world.

Teachers and parents have to play a special role in motivating the students in this regard. Then adolescents will be able to bring success in ICT.

The State Minister said women's participation in ICT was very low when the Prime Minister announced the vision of Digital Bangladesh in 2008.









