Covid-19 claims 88 more  lives, infect 3,629

The country witnessed 88 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 10,869, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent. At least 3,629 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 7,39,703, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 14 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.95 per cent.

As many as 5,225 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,47,674 and the recovery rate stands at 87.56 per cent.

A total of 25,896 samples were tested at 349 labs across the country.

Among the deceased, 62 were men and 26 were women. Of them, 87 died at hospitals while one died on the way to hospital. Fifty-three of the dead were in Dhaka Division, 18 in Chattogram, five in Mymensingh, three each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, and Rangpur divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,010 of the total deceased across the country were men and 2,859 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,088,239 lives and infected 145,449,878 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 123,462,938 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.



