coronavirus update bangladesh

l 88 more die, total 10,869 l 3,629 newly infected, total 7,39,703 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 25,896 l 5,225 patients newly recovered World l Total cases 145,495,301 l Total deaths 3,088,563

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

