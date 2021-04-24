Video
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 50
l 88 more die, total 10,869
l 3,629 newly infected, total 7,39,703
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 25,896
l 5,225 patients newly recovered
World
l Total cases 145,495,301
l Total deaths 3,088,563
India hospitals overwhelmed while Japan declares emergency
A Covid patient being taken out of an ambulance at Dhaka Medical College Hospital
Savings certificates sale goes up Mizanur Rahman
UNGA mulling resolution on Myanmar
BRAC launches antigen testing today
Programming, coding to be included in pry education
Covid-19 claims 88 more lives, infect 3,629
coronavirus update bangladesh
Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
