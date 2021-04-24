Shops, malls to reopen tomorrow

The government has decided to reopen all shops and malls across the country from tomorrow (April 25) amid lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"All shops and malls will remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm every day. Legal

action will be taken if hygiene rules are not maintained properly," said a gazette notification issued in this regard by the Cabinet Division on Friday.

The decision has been taken considering the livelihood of people, said the notice signed by Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam of the Cabinet Division.

"The market management committees must take necessary measures to implement the directives," the notice said.

During the strict lockdown that began on April 14, the government closed all shops and markets across the country.

However, online sales were allowed only after maintaining hygiene rules. Besides, kitchen markets and grocery shops remained open for certain hours amid the lockdown.

The first phase of strict lockdown started on April 14 and ended at midnight on April 21. The second phase started from 6:00am on April 22 and will continue till April 28.





