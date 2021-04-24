Lockdown ‘to be unlocked’ from Apr 28

The government will start unwinding the strict restrictions of the ongoing 'all-out' lockdown from Apr 28, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said.

In addition to gradually resuming all economic activities in compliance with the health guidelines, public transport services along with public and private offices will open on a limited scale.

"The restrictions will be relaxed after April 28. A notice will be issued with the relevant guidelines in this regard," said Farhad.

The government will continue to enforce the 'No mask, no service' policy, according to Farhad. "People will continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance."

"The number of infections will go down a lot in the next few days and that's normal. We can continue with our lives and livelihoods by strictly following the health rules."

People move along a lockdown sign on barricades at the entrance of Golapbagh in Dhaka on the second day of a coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, Apr 15, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

On when public transport services will resume, the

state minister said a decision on the matter will be taken on Apr 28.

"Life must return to normal. It will be done in 100 percent compliance with hygiene rules. Everything will be reopened slowly."

Bangladesh is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus, with cases and deaths surging across the country, setting daily records.

On Friday, the government reported 88 new fatalities from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 10,869.

The caseload surged to 739,703 after 3,629 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8am Friday.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division issued a notice, allowing malls and stores to reopen in adherence with health rules on Sunday, with shopping hours from 10am to 5pm every day. -bdnews24.com



