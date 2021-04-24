Fire in Old Dhaka again



Firefighters trying to douse a fire that killed at least four people at a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka's Armanitola on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya, 22, a second-year student of English Department at Eden Mohila College, building's security guard Russell and his uncles Waliullah and Kabir.

Kabir's nephew Saiful said his uncle used to stay on a rooftop room of the building. Two of the deceased hailed from Chandpur. The injured, including three fire service officials, two children and five women, have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the institute, said none of the injured is out of danger.

Mahfuz Rivel, duty officer at the control room of the

Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a six-storey 'Haji Musa Mansion' near Babu Bazar Bridge around 3:18am.

On information, 19 fire fighting units rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control around 6 am after a three-hour frantic efforts, said Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hossain, Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.

The building had a chemical warehouse and shops on its ground floor, while families lived on the other floors, locals said. The authorities could not determine the reason behind the fire as of filing of this report at 6:00pm on Friday.

Firefighters rescued residents, who were trapped inside other flats and on the roof of the building, cutting grills of balcony and windows.

Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a committee to investigate the fire incident.

The respiratory tracts of 20 injured people have been damaged by the fire. Of the injured, three males and a female have been shifted to ICU in a critical condition while the rest 16 admitted to different wards, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the institute, said. One of the injured named Mostafa left the hospital after taking treatment, he added.

Those, who have been admitted to the hospital, are Ashikuzzaman,33, his wife Ishrat Jahan Muna,30, fathrer-in-law Ibrahim Sarkar,60, mother-in-law Sufia Begum,50, and brother-in-law Junayed,20; Yunus Molla,60, Sakib Hossain,30, Shakhwat Hossain,27, Safayet Hossain,35, Chashmera Begum,33, Delwar Hossain,58, Aysapa,2, Khorshed Alam,50, Layla Begum,55, Md Farooque,55, Meherunnisa,50, Mili,22, Pabiha,26, Akash,22, and Asma Siddika,45.

Tanmay Prokash Ghosh, resident medical officer of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told journalists at noon that Ashikuzzaman, Muna, Shafayet and Khorshed Alam have been shifted to ICU. All the 20 patients received 15-22 per cent burn injuries, he added.







