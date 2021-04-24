Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Fire in Old Dhaka again

4 killed, 21 injured: Chemical warehouse responsible

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Firefighters trying to douse a fire that killed at least four people at a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka's Armanitola on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Firefighters trying to douse a fire that killed at least four people at a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka's Armanitola on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least four people, including a woman, were killed and 21 others injured in a fire at a chemical warehouse on the ground floor of a building at Armanitola in Old Dhaka early Friday.
The deceased were identified as Sumaiya, 22, a second-year student of English Department at Eden Mohila College, building's security guard Russell and his uncles Waliullah and Kabir.
Kabir's nephew Saiful said his uncle used to stay on a rooftop room of the building. Two of the deceased hailed from Chandpur.  The injured, including three fire service officials, two children and five women, have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
 Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the institute, said none of the injured is out of danger.
Mahfuz Rivel, duty officer at the control room of the
Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a six-storey 'Haji Musa Mansion' near Babu Bazar Bridge around 3:18am.
On information, 19 fire fighting units rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control around 6 am after a three-hour frantic efforts, said Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hossain, Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Directorate.
The building had a chemical warehouse and shops on its ground floor, while families lived on the other floors, locals said. The authorities could not determine the reason behind the fire as of filing of this report at 6:00pm on Friday.
Firefighters rescued residents, who were trapped inside other flats and on the roof of the building, cutting grills of balcony and windows.
Fire Service and Civil Defence has formed a committee to investigate the fire incident.
The respiratory tracts of 20 injured people have been damaged by the fire. Of the injured, three males and a female have been shifted to ICU in a critical condition while the rest 16 admitted to different wards, Dr Samanta Lal Sen, chief coordinator of the institute, said.  One of the injured named Mostafa left the hospital after taking treatment, he added.
Those, who have been admitted to the hospital, are Ashikuzzaman,33, his wife Ishrat Jahan Muna,30, fathrer-in-law Ibrahim Sarkar,60, mother-in-law Sufia Begum,50, and brother-in-law Junayed,20; Yunus Molla,60, Sakib Hossain,30, Shakhwat Hossain,27, Safayet Hossain,35, Chashmera Begum,33, Delwar Hossain,58, Aysapa,2, Khorshed Alam,50, Layla Begum,55, Md Farooque,55, Meherunnisa,50, Mili,22, Pabiha,26, Akash,22, and Asma Siddika,45.
Tanmay Prokash Ghosh, resident medical officer of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told journalists at noon that Ashikuzzaman, Muna, Shafayet and Khorshed Alam have been shifted to ICU. All the 20 patients received 15-22 per cent burn injuries, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India hospitals overwhelmed while Japan declares emergency
A Covid patient being taken out of an ambulance at Dhaka Medical College Hospital
Savings certificates sale goes up Mizanur Rahman
UNGA mulling resolution on Myanmar
BRAC launches antigen testing today
Programming, coding to be included in pry education
Covid-19 claims 88 more  lives, infect 3,629
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft