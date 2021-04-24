Banglalink’s 4G data speed overcomes BTRC benchmark

Mobile phone operators Robi and Banglalink have reached the benchmark in call quality in Mymensingh division with 4G download speed where Grameenphone and Teletalk failed to meet the minimum 4G data speed benchmark.

Grameenphone and Robi - as well as the state-owned Teletalk have failed to meet the minimum 4G data speed or the benchmark point 7 in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona districts.

Among all operators, only Banglalink was found to be providing expected data speed in the division, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said in a report on Thursday.

Banglalink's 4G data speed was found to be 8.88 Mbps against the BTRC benchmark of 7Mbps.

However, call drops in all mobile operators' networks in the division were found within the limit.

Asked to comment on the data speed, Banglalink's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman said, "Banglalink's superior 4G performance in Mymensingh is a reflection of the continuous efforts we are making to enhance our overall quality of services.

"We have been holding the top position among all private operators in the country in terms of spectrum provided per customer for a long time. By acquiring a total of 9.4 MHz spectrum in the last auction, we advanced further in this respect."

Taimur Rahman also said they are confident of reaching more milestones with their enhanced service-quality in the days to come and thanked their customers who have been keeping constant trust in the mobile operator.

The BTRC has prepared the report after conducting a comprehensive Quality of Service (QoS) measurement through a drive test in different locations of the Mymensingh division between 21 March and 1 April 2021.

For the test, BTRC's technical team tested 626 samples of download cases in the Grameenphone network, 519 in Robi, 608 in Banglalink and 340 in Teletalk network.

The average 4G download data speed of Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator, was found to be only 6.78Mbps while the speed was 5.83Mbps in the network of Robi, the second-largest telecom operator in Bangladesh.

State-owned Teletalk's 4G data speed was only 2.21Mbps.

This report came at a time when all the operators have been claiming that their all base transceiver stations are 4G network-enabled.

No comment was found from both Robi and teletalk on the issue.

While asking about this issue Grameenphone Deputy GM External Communication Md Hasan said, "According to the latest BTRC survey report, our call drop rate is within the BTRC limit. To ensure a better customer experience, Grameenphone is working relentlessly by modernising the network, rolling out new towers, acquiring additional spectrum and keeping the network up and running amidst several fiber cuts due to roads-railways maintenance work and power outage incidents in different parts of the country.

Currently, Grameenphone is the country's largest mobile operator having 8 crore subscribers while Robi is in the second position with a 5.15 crore subscriber base.

Meanwhile, Banglalink holds the third position with 3.59 crore users while state-owned Teletalk is at the bottom with 55 lakh subscribers, says BTRC data.