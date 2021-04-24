Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Banglalink’s 4G data speed overcomes BTRC benchmark

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shaikh Shahrukh

Mobile phone operators Robi and Banglalink have reached the benchmark in call quality in Mymensingh division with 4G download speed where Grameenphone and Teletalk failed to meet the minimum 4G data speed benchmark.
 Grameenphone and Robi - as well as the state-owned Teletalk have failed to meet the minimum 4G data speed or the benchmark point 7 in Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona districts.
 Among all operators, only Banglalink was found to be providing expected data speed in the division, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said in a report on Thursday.
Banglalink's 4G data speed was found to be 8.88 Mbps against the BTRC benchmark of 7Mbps.
However, call drops in all mobile operators' networks in the division were found within the limit.
Asked to comment on the data speed, Banglalink's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer Taimur Rahman said, "Banglalink's superior 4G performance in Mymensingh is a reflection of the continuous efforts we are making to enhance our overall quality of services.
"We have been holding the top position among all private operators in the country in terms of spectrum provided per customer for a long time. By acquiring a total of 9.4 MHz spectrum in the last auction, we advanced further in this respect."
Taimur Rahman also said they are confident of reaching more milestones with their enhanced service-quality in the days to come and thanked their customers who have been keeping constant trust in the mobile operator.
The BTRC has prepared the report after conducting a comprehensive Quality of Service (QoS) measurement through a drive test in different locations of the Mymensingh division between 21 March and 1 April 2021.
For the test, BTRC's technical team tested 626 samples of download cases in the Grameenphone network, 519 in Robi, 608 in Banglalink and 340 in Teletalk network.
The average 4G download data speed of Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator, was found to be only 6.78Mbps while the speed was 5.83Mbps in the network of Robi, the second-largest telecom operator in Bangladesh.
State-owned Teletalk's 4G data speed was only 2.21Mbps.
This report came at a time when all the operators have been claiming that their all base transceiver stations are 4G network-enabled.
No comment was found from both Robi and teletalk on the issue.
While asking about this issue Grameenphone Deputy GM External Communication Md Hasan said, "According to the latest BTRC survey report, our call drop rate is within the BTRC limit. To ensure a better customer experience, Grameenphone is working relentlessly by modernising the network, rolling out new towers, acquiring additional spectrum and keeping the network up and running amidst several fiber cuts due to roads-railways maintenance work and power outage incidents in different parts of the country.
Currently, Grameenphone is the country's largest mobile operator having 8 crore subscribers while Robi is in the second position with a 5.15 crore subscriber base.
Meanwhile, Banglalink holds the third position with 3.59 crore users while state-owned Teletalk is at the bottom with 55 lakh subscribers, says BTRC data.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banglalink’s 4G data speed overcomes BTRC benchmark
Demand to stop admitting non ethnic students under ethnic quota
CJ refuses to increase number of HC benches
Maulana Hasan quits Hefazat
Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani sued over pornography
World’s wealthiest ‘at heart of climate problem’
Prices of six essentials fixed for Ramadan
Virus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft