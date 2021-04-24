2 die, 298 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 23: A total of 298 people have been detected positive for coronavirus after testing 2,229 samples in the last 24 hours at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

According to the hospital sources, the infection rate is 13.29 percent during the period.

"Among the infection patients, 244 are from Chattogram city and 54 from different upazilas of the district," the sources said, adding that two patients died in the last 24 hours only in Chattogram district.

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 482, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

"Among the reported fatalities, 359 were the residents of the port city and the rest 123 were from different upazilas of the district," he said, adding that the number of covid-19 cases speedily rose to 48,437 in Chattogram district where the infection and causality rate continues rising hurriedly again in recent weeks.

"The infection rate is showing a quickly rising trend again and recovery rate declining continuously in the district in recent weeks," Focal Person of the Covid-19 Dr Rabbi said.

Among the total 48,437 coronavirus infected people, 38,991 are the residents of the port city and the rest 9,546 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district, he continued.