Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 die, 298 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 23: A total of 298 people have been detected positive for coronavirus after testing 2,229 samples in the last 24 hours at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
According to the hospital sources, the infection rate is 13.29 percent during the period.
"Among the infection patients, 244 are from Chattogram city and 54 from different upazilas of the district," the sources said, adding that two patients died in the last 24 hours only in Chattogram district.
The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths in Chattogram reached 482, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.
"Among the reported fatalities, 359 were the residents of the port city and the rest 123 were from different upazilas of the district," he said, adding that the number of covid-19 cases speedily rose to 48,437 in Chattogram district where the infection and causality rate continues rising hurriedly again in recent weeks.
"The infection rate is showing a quickly rising trend again and recovery rate declining continuously in the district in recent weeks," Focal Person of the Covid-19 Dr Rabbi said.
Among the total 48,437 coronavirus infected people, 38,991 are the residents of the port city and the rest 9,546 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district, he continued.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 die, 298 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
Five alleged extortionists arrested
How will the new look be?
Lockdown triggers blood shortage in Bangladesh
Private cars rise on Dhaka roads
Integrated entry test of three engineering and tech univs on 12 June
Convener of Bangladesh Editors Forum Rafiqul Islam Ratan and Member Secretary Faroque Talukder
Covid situation in BD unlikely to improve before June: Experts


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft