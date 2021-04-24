Video
Five alleged extortionists arrested

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent 

Locals have handed over five persons to police after beating up as they allegedly extorting from microbus introducing them as journalists at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.
The arrestees are Sakhawat Hossain alias Sagar, Jama Akhter Mitu, Biplob, Ajiullah Khokon and Faruk Ahmed.
Uttara East Police Station OC Kamal Hossain said the accused stopped a microbus in the area on Thursday night.
They introduced themselves as journalists and demanded money from the passengers of the microbus bringing the allegations that there were stolen goods in the vehicle.
As the passengers refused to give them money, an altercation took place among them.  Later, locals gathered in the spot, and gave them a good thrash. Five persons were handed over to police, but two managed to flee the scene.
A mobile phone of victims, five ID cards of press, six mobile phones, and a camera with the logo of Dhaka TV on it were recovered from their possessions.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Police of DMP's Uttara Division Tapas Kumar Das said a case was filed in this connection.


