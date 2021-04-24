

Is the ‘Lockdown’ serving its purpose?



Unlike last year's 'General Holidays' the public has noticeably been lesser responsive this time, and what's also surprising is that death and infection rates have shot up instead of going down during the 'Lockdown' period. With a hundred plus and minus average death count, infection rate is also near and sometimes above 5, 000, and unless the people actively and enthusiastically participates to put into effect the current 'Lockdown', we only expect of a grim imminent future.



The point, however, since the pandemic's outbreak last year majority of the people considered lives to be more important to livelihoods. This year it seems to be the other way around. Showing little respect to 'Lockdown' rules, regular scenes at kitchen markets are still as usual, teeming with people in morning hours. Most city alleys remain crowded throughout the day with groceries and pharmacies running their businesses. Most shops are operating even after 3:00pm disregarding the closure time. Public and private vehicular movement only speaks of a normal day.



We had expected the government to implement the ongoing 'Lockdown' in a planned and systematic way this time, so to create a lasting impact addressing the Covid-19 crisis. Also, there has not been any clear public communication from the government's side regarding the goals that it aims to achieve by imposing the 'Lockdown', so that people feel encouraged and motivated to abide by the official directives. Now is perhaps the best time for the government for soul-searching and place the question pointing at them - if this type of whimsical 'Lockdown' is necessary at all.



The plain truth: The ongoing 'Lockdown' has been visibly unplanned and they have failed to contain the transmission of the virus. Goals were not fixed, so nothing is being achieved. We have repeatedly stated that authorities concerned have to be strict and forceful this time to make the 'Lockdown' effective. They will have to place public health safety as topmost priority while remain uncompromising against demands made by various quarters.



Since there has been no marked improvement in containing the virus despite the imposed 'Lockdown', it is time to question the validity and also viability of it. The government cannot any longer afford to move ahead with ad hoc, unplanned and ambiguous health safety measures as the country keeps racing towards a bigger health disaster.

Following alarming rise in C -19 death and infection rates, the government imposed a countrywide 'Lockdown' since 5 April. Up until now, in three phases it has entered in its third successive week. However, branding the weeklong phases under the categories of 'Relaxed', 'Strict' and 'Stricter' - we are somewhat puzzled to draw a conclusive remark whether the 'Lockdown' has anyhow served its purpose or not.Unlike last year's 'General Holidays' the public has noticeably been lesser responsive this time, and what's also surprising is that death and infection rates have shot up instead of going down during the 'Lockdown' period. With a hundred plus and minus average death count, infection rate is also near and sometimes above 5, 000, and unless the people actively and enthusiastically participates to put into effect the current 'Lockdown', we only expect of a grim imminent future.The point, however, since the pandemic's outbreak last year majority of the people considered lives to be more important to livelihoods. This year it seems to be the other way around. Showing little respect to 'Lockdown' rules, regular scenes at kitchen markets are still as usual, teeming with people in morning hours. Most city alleys remain crowded throughout the day with groceries and pharmacies running their businesses. Most shops are operating even after 3:00pm disregarding the closure time. Public and private vehicular movement only speaks of a normal day.We had expected the government to implement the ongoing 'Lockdown' in a planned and systematic way this time, so to create a lasting impact addressing the Covid-19 crisis. Also, there has not been any clear public communication from the government's side regarding the goals that it aims to achieve by imposing the 'Lockdown', so that people feel encouraged and motivated to abide by the official directives. Now is perhaps the best time for the government for soul-searching and place the question pointing at them - if this type of whimsical 'Lockdown' is necessary at all.The plain truth: The ongoing 'Lockdown' has been visibly unplanned and they have failed to contain the transmission of the virus. Goals were not fixed, so nothing is being achieved. We have repeatedly stated that authorities concerned have to be strict and forceful this time to make the 'Lockdown' effective. They will have to place public health safety as topmost priority while remain uncompromising against demands made by various quarters.Since there has been no marked improvement in containing the virus despite the imposed 'Lockdown', it is time to question the validity and also viability of it. The government cannot any longer afford to move ahead with ad hoc, unplanned and ambiguous health safety measures as the country keeps racing towards a bigger health disaster.