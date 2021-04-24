Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Alternative crops: Hope of coastal areas

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Dear Sir

Around 25-30 per cent of the country's arable land is located in 21 coastal districts, of which 53 per cent has become saline-affected. Saline river water also results in salinity in the groundwater which in turn increases the level of soil salinity. And that causes a significant reduction of vegetation in the affected areas.

Worryingly, seawater intrusion into the country's river system seems to be leaving an impact on the coastal region that is much worse than forecast by the IPCC. While farmers in other parts of the country are cultivating up to four crops a year, farmers in the coastal region are hardly able to cultivate a single one. But the country is gradually trying to adapt to the situation. Scientists from Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) have developed some rice varieties that can be cultivated in saline-prone areas. Meanwhile, local agricultural offices in coastal districts have taken some initiatives of farming alternative crops.

Hopefully, 2,000 farmers are being trained in saline-prone areas in the southern part of Bangladesh. We hope that, the new rice varieties will ensure better yielding, ensuring food security.

Alif Khan
Over email



