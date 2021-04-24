

Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?



"The Taliban are really great fighters and if you don't believe it, you can ask the Soviet Union," US President Donald Trump said in a statement. In his statement, it was clear that they were tired of fighting the Taliban. It is nothing more than a story that peace will be possible only by making an agreement with the Taliban.



In addition to the Taliban, there are many other armed groups in Afghanistan. Two days after the peace deal was signed, the government forces bombed Taliban fighters' vehicles. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20, 2021. Biden said he would reconsider the agreement reached with the Taliban while Trump was in power.



This declaration has led to tensions among the Afghan armed groups the Taliban. They warned that if the United States did not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in time, they would force them to withdraw. That is, the threat of war. After much speculation, Biden also agreed to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. "I do not want the responsibility for this war to go to another president," Biden said. Now is the time to end the longest war in US history.



He has promised to withdraw about 2,500 American troops by September 11. The US war in Afghanistan is called the "Forever War".The war cost about one trillion US dollars; and about two and a half thousand US troops were killed.On the other hand, the damage in Afghanistan is indescribable. About 36,000 civilians have been killed and 82,000 have been injured in various ways.



Since the 2001 attack on the Twin Towers, the United States has carried out a series of attacks in Afghanistan in the name of suppressing militancy and terrorism. Although, they think they have been able to put an end to their so called counter-terrorist activities by killing Taliban leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, the Taliban is as strong as ever. Those who have spoken out against the withdrawal believe that the Taliban are still attacking government forces.



If government forces want to launch air strikes against them, of course they need US helps. Without the help it is not possible for government forces to carry out an assault against Taliban. And, if the US leave Afghanistan without brokering an agreement between the Taliban and Afghan government, there is a high possibility of civil war in the country. If another civil war break out the Afghan people will never see peace soon.



Bringing peace by ending the ongoing conflict without an effective treaty is like bringing something out of boiling oil with bare hands. That difficult task is going to happen in Afghanistan. But after the agreement and the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the question is how much peace the Afghan people will have and how much rights women will have.

However, the US-Taliban agreement does mean that the Taliban have achieved a historic victory. After a two decade long war, the peace deal with the Taliban without achieving primary objective is a defeat for the US. Those who once called the Taliban a terrorist group are now calling them great fighters. Lastly, let's see how effective this peace treaty is and how long it lasts.

The writer is a student, Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi













