

Pros and cons of online education during Covid-19



Yet, our whole life has not broken down. Some sectors are still under operation, mainly the education sector. But when I say that the education sector is in the process, I am sceptical about some other countries like Bangladesh while comparing with a modern country like Australia. There are limited resources in Bangladesh, so that a proper education system is not sufficient, which made it difficult for millions of students to continue their studies during COVID-19. Indeed, this is a significant loss for Bangladesh.



2020 and the current year were challenging semester for an unprecedented transition from traditional to online education. However, academically, while working with some of the world's leading institutions in Sydney, it was an unparalleled experience for me and some other academics. The new online teaching method at least helped us to know how to work online and learn things as much as possible in an efficient manner that we usually follow in the classroom.



Like academics, millions of students in Australia and worldwide needed to study at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether you are an elementary or high school student looking at university or the tertiary level, the only thing that can keep us up to date with our courses and units is the power of online learning. And perhaps it was possible due to the adequate internet facilities and other digital equipment and platforms.

I was talking to an Australian undergraduate university student about the online learning experience, and he added: "As a student myself, I found this semester quite challenging. Making this my first year at university, I knew from the start that it would be difficult,but once this virus hit us, it just made things so much worse. However, online learning eased the stress of maintaining quality education; however, not everything is perfect" (interview 25 June 2020).



From the above excerpt, I have only described some ideas about the pros and cons of online education:



Advantage vs Disadvantage: With online learning having the flexibility to do the classes whenever you want comes as a luxury. With students working part-time and full time, this comes at an advantage as students can balance their work and education life. With most classes recorded through Panopto, Moodle and Blackboard Collaborate, lectures and tutors can provide their teachings and expertise without you even attending the practical courses.



However, the downfall of this resides as students with fixed workloads can not contribute during live classes and ask only some of the fundamental questions that could further enhance their learning and knowledge in that unit. Another disadvantage comes with Zoom sessions as they are fixed at certain times, which could be disadvantageous for some students.



Availability of Materials: With online learning, the power of google and various other learning materials is in our deposal. In most cases, lecture materials are only provided during face to face classes. Often students are required to either copy the lecture material in their books or electronic devices or make dot points that may or may not relate to the subject at hand. Most exams during this semester were anopen book,so students from various courses could access their notes during the exam period.



However, as this sounds good, there is a flaw as some "premium" materials requires the students to pay money. Also, libraries that have either closed or have reduced opening hours come at a cost as students cannot access physical materials. Students study differently, and for those who would prefer paper notes and hand-written document, they are most likely to suffer during these challenging times. Nevertheless, Australian universities were able to provide sufficient online materials so that students did not face any significant calamities in their learning process.



Socialising as opposed to social media:Young cohorts are always urged to go outside and interact with various types of people. This is true with the student life as we can say that students love to interact with students not only on the university campus but also with other students in other classes. But unfortunately,this is not the case in this critical time. However,it is now more critical with social media and its influence than ever to stay connected virtually.Apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are risingas students are currently engaged with collaborative classwork and quite frankly engaged through social interactions.



Affordability: With universities now closed, the cost of materials and equipment has reduced in value. Teaching online is a lot cheaper and sustainable as apps like Skype and Zoom are free and require no additional charges. In most cases, often universities pay for yearly subscriptions for premium features. However, most countries do not have the availability of modern technology and its proper uses. Rural areas are the most affected as internet connections can be unstable or even non-existentworldwide, including Bangladesh.



However, the online version of education saved the educational lives of millions of students from the significant loss of the year, which was primarily absent in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world. But a country like Australia well coped up with these challenges. This was made possible due to the correct teaching policies and unique strategies of various Australian universities.



Highly experienced and well-trained teaching staff and administrative staff can ensure a good quality of timely education delivered, which was much needed for millions of students in Australia. It is worth noting that Australia's tertiary education is not only modern; it is very competitive in the world.



When we turn back to Bangladesh and evaluate their education system, it makes us very sad because the strategic implementation of a fair education policy was needed long before, which is still absent.It was essential for the educational institutions of Bangladesh to find a way to meet the challenges of following an online learning method within the limitations. Unfortunately, this did not happen.



The fundamental question to be pointed out at the moment is what IT infrastructure has been created for millions of Bangladeshi students over the past year. Moreover, the government's policy towards providing proper online education for millions of Bangladeshi students is crucial.



The following recommendations are essential for the consideration of the Government of Bangladesh:



The Government of Bangladesh now needs to reconsider the overall education policy and post COVID-19 situation to recoverstudents' losses andkeep them on the right track in their future learning process.



The Government of Bangladesh and other NGOs and international organisations (mainly the mobile and IT companies) may leverage their policies to expand and build a sustainable IT network and infrastructure in Bangladesh in the shortest possible time.



All mobile companies should educate and expand their CSR role in providing free education. They should go through various programs and come together with Bangladeshi schools and universities. They should mainly connect rural schools and students in Bangladesh under the IT network.



The Government of Bangladesh will have to put additional money in the upcoming National Budget to increase the IT opportunities of local students and improve IT infrastructure.



Most importantly, the Government of Bangladesh should educate, train and improve the skills of school teachers for proper IT knowledge. The Bangladesh Government can take help from other international organisations like the World Bank and ADB.



In the end, I would like to remind you one thing that the online education system was not the best option. However, it did help keep millions of students in the learning process so that they would not be left out of their studies for 2020/21 or beyond in the horrific event of COVID-19. So Bangladeshis needed a proper digital environment in every aspect of their livelihood.

The author is an Australian academic



