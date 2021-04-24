Video
Home Countryside

Perching method gains popularity in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Apr 23: Perching method for protecting paddy fields from insect attack is gaining popularity in the district.
Under the perching system, tree branches, poles, bamboo twigs, and tree branches are put in paddy fields; different birds sit on these and eat insects.
The perching method is cost-effective and environment friendly.
Instead of insecticides, many farmers are using the simple system to check the pest attack on Aman croplands.
According to sources at the Gangni Upazila Agriculture Office, the target has been set to cultivate Aman paddy in 7,250 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila this time; Of these lands, farmers are using perching method in about 7,100 ha.
Despite the Corona epidemic, he added, farmers in the district have planted paddy;  at present, their croplands are full of  paddy plants.
The perching method has two types; one is dead perching and other is live perching.
 If dead stalks are put, it will be dead perching, and if live stalks are put in the ground is called live perching. Farmers have protected their crop fields from various insects by grounding bamboo tips, bamboo twigs, thin tree branches and live stalks to protect the fields from harmful insects. For using these, various types of insectivorous birds including storks, bulbuls and finches sit on the perching of the field. From there these fly and eat harmful insects and insect eggs. As a result, the paddy plants are protected from insect attack without pesticides. Besides the beauty of the environment, paddy production is increasing several times more.
Moklech, a paddy farmer from Raipur Village under Gangni Upazila said that this time the paddy in their land has become green and fresh. They have arranged  perching method in the whole field. Five small branches of trees, bamboo twigs and three live dhancha branches are put  per bigha paddy field. Finge, Shalik and Bulbuli are sitting on that branches and eating the harmful insects of the field. This is doing a good job on their land.
Farmer Al Amin said the same thing. He added that as a result of this method, the cost of crop production is being reduced and the usage of pesticides has been reduced to a great extent. They are benefiting a lot from this method.
In this regard, Gangni Upazila Agricultural Officer KM Shahabuddin said, the cost of production of farmers is a little higher as they rely only on pesticides to control insects. Now the cost of farmers in perching method is greatly reduced. In addition, this method is playing a role in keeping the environment free from the harmful effects of pesticides. At the same time, the fertility of the land is increasing due to the fall of bird droppings as organic fertiliser.



« PreviousNext »

