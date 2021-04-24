Video
Saturday, 24 April, 2021
Countryside

86 more contract corona in three districts

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total of 86 people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Noakhali, Narayanganj and Bagerhat, in four days.
NOAKHALI: Some 72 more people contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to7,196 in the district.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday.
A total of 477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 72 people were found positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 15.09 per cent.
Meanwhile, 5,678 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 106 died of it in the district.
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Six more people have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.
With the new cases, the total number of the virus cases rose to 1,123 in the upazila.
Sonargaon Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Palash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday afternoon.
Samples of 20 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, six persons tested positive for the virus, Dr Palash said.
However, 947 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 36 died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.
BAGERHAT: Eight more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours. With this, the virus cases rose to 1,261 in the district.
Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Tuesday afternoon.
Of the newly infected people, three are now undergoing treatment at Bagerhat Government hospital and the rest are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, 1,126 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 31 died of it in the district.


