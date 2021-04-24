Nine more die of coronavirus

Nine more people have died of coronavirus in different districts including Noakhali, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, a total of seven people died of the virus here in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, 72 more people contacted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to7,196 in the district.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Friday.

A total of 477 samples were tested in the last 24 hours where 72 people were found positive for the virus with the positivity rate of 15.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, 5,678 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 106 died of it in the district.

RAJSHAHI: Six more people died of coronavirus in the division in last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 456.

A total of 30,609 people have so far been infected with the deadly Covid-19 in the division as 172 new cases detected.

Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Rajshahi divisional director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday noon.

He said the highest 282 patients died in Bogura and the second highest 65 people in Rajshahi District.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 32 in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna.

Of the total infected patients, 26,421 people have, so far, been recovered from the deadly disease in the division, and 3,456 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man died of coronavirus in the district on Tuesday.

Medical Officer of Sirajganj CS office Dr Soumitra Basak confirmed the matter on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 74, a resident of Sharkhali Moholla under Shahjadpur Municipality.

Abul Hossain was admitted to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital on April 15 as he was suffering with coronavirus symptoms for the last couple of days. He tested positive for the virus.

Later, he died at the hospital on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 22 in the district.

Meanwhile, 15 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.





