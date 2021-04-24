1,012 detained with drugs in Cumilla



Cumilla SP Farooq Ahmed disclosing the matter of arresting 1,012 people with drugs in the last three and half a months in a press conference on his office premises on Thursday. photo: observer

It was disclosed in a press conference held in the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the district on Thursday.

SP Farooq Ahmed said, Cumilla district police members have made a great achievement with campaign against drugs under the slogan 'One Village to One Country, Drug Free Bangladesh'.

The drugs were recovered from different areas of the district from January 2 to April 21, he mentioned.

These drugs, worth of Tk 5.35 crore, included 2,010 kg of cannabis, 59,096 pieces of yaba, 6,592 bottles of phensedyl, 36 litres of local liquor, 162 bottles of whiskey, 48 bottles of beer, 96 bottles of foreign liquor and 1,003 bottles of Eskayef syrup.

In reply to query, SP said, Cumilla is the largest border district of India and Bangladesh; so drugs come through the border.

"We are always vocal against drugs. No one involved in drugs trade will be spared," he assured the journalists.

Among others, Additional SPs (Administration and Finance) Mohammad Azim-ul-Ahsan, (Crime) Shahriar Mohammad Miaji, (DSB) Afzal Hossain, and Mohammad Nazmul Hasan (Headquarters) and Sohan Sarker (Sadar Circle) were present in the press conference.



CUMILLA, Apr 23: A total of 1,012 people were arrested by police in the district with two tonnes of drugs in the last three and half a months.It was disclosed in a press conference held in the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the district on Thursday.SP Farooq Ahmed said, Cumilla district police members have made a great achievement with campaign against drugs under the slogan 'One Village to One Country, Drug Free Bangladesh'.The drugs were recovered from different areas of the district from January 2 to April 21, he mentioned.These drugs, worth of Tk 5.35 crore, included 2,010 kg of cannabis, 59,096 pieces of yaba, 6,592 bottles of phensedyl, 36 litres of local liquor, 162 bottles of whiskey, 48 bottles of beer, 96 bottles of foreign liquor and 1,003 bottles of Eskayef syrup.In reply to query, SP said, Cumilla is the largest border district of India and Bangladesh; so drugs come through the border."We are always vocal against drugs. No one involved in drugs trade will be spared," he assured the journalists.Among others, Additional SPs (Administration and Finance) Mohammad Azim-ul-Ahsan, (Crime) Shahriar Mohammad Miaji, (DSB) Afzal Hossain, and Mohammad Nazmul Hasan (Headquarters) and Sohan Sarker (Sadar Circle) were present in the press conference.