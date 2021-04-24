Two electrocuted in two districts

A schoolgirl and a newlywed woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Gaibandha, in three days.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: One schoolgirl was electrocuted in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Salma Begum, 14, was the daughter of day-earner Minar Mia of Gulerhaor (Tilagaon) Village under Islampur Union in the upazila. She was a class eight student of Padma Memorial High School.

According to locals, after Sehri, her father and mother went to bed and got slept; Salma woke up in the morning to prepare breakfast for her younger brothers; while she was pressing the switch of a broken board, she got electrocuted.

Hearing her screaming, her mother Nazma Begum woke up and found her electrocuted; her father got up also instantly and tried to switch off the main board, but he got down on floor.

Later on, neighbours came to rescue Salma, and took her to local Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Dr. Samsuddin declared her dead.

Islampur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abdul Hannan confirmed the matter.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A newlywed woman was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Sumi Akhter, 20, was the daughter of late Samur Ali, a resident of Pashchim Khamar Dashlia Village under Naldanga Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sumi lived in her father's house along with her husband.

However, she came in contact with a live electric wire at noon while she was collecting grass from a field nearby the house, which left her dead on the spot.

Naldanga UP Chairman Joynal Abedeen confirmed the incident.





