Heads of two siblings recovered at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Apr 23: Police recovered the heads of two sibling brothers in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday evening, 14 days after recovering their burnt bodies.

The deceased were identified as Tapan Sarkar, 52, and Dulal Sarkar, 50, sons of Upendra Kishore Sarkar, residents of Ashwini Master Bari under Ward No. 3 in the upazila. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarker Mohammad Kaisar said police recovered their heads from inside of a septic tank in Farazi Barir Mohalla under Aslampur Union in the evening.

Earlier on April 8, their burnt bodies were recovered from a garden in Aslampur Village. Police suspect that one Belal might have killed the duo over land disputes.

Police, however, detained seven persons for initial questioning, the SP added.





