Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:42 AM
Three goats, 5 houses burnt at Baraigram

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 23: Five houses were gutted by fire in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening. Three goats were also burnt in the incident.
The affected are Afsar Ali, Wasim, Shahida Bewa, Ali Hossain and Shukur Ali.
The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 12 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Local sources said the fire began from the kitchen of Afsar Ali's house in Chakpara Village in the evening and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.
Being informed, a team from Bonpara Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after one and a half an hour of frantic effort.
However, Md Abdul Quddus, MP, Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jahangir Alam and Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Momin Ali visited the scene.


