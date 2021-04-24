Video
Heat stress burns 28 ha Boro paddy in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a damaged Boro paddy field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Apr 23: Heat stress has burned 28 hectares (ha) of Boro paddy fields in the district.
According to Rajshahi Weather Office sources, the heat stress started flowing over the district on April 4 after 4pm; the temperature was over 30 degree Celsius.
For the last two weeks, country's highest temperature has been recorded in Rajshahi frequently; it is fluctuating between 35 to 38 degree Celsius.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), a total of 66,000 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the Boro cultivation in Rajshahi.
Primarily the damage of paddy was estimated at 169 metric tons (MT).
On April 7, a team of scientists from the DAE and BARI in  Rajshahi inspected damaged Boro fields at Alimganj and Kosba areas of  Poba Upazla.
Head of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BARI) in Rajshahi Dr. Md Fazul Islam said, on April 4 the air was so hot; the moisture was nearly zero. "As a result, sheaves which appeared on the day got burnt."
In dehydration process, the water contained in the sheaves got dried up, he mentioned. It could not happen so if there was rainfall, he added.
But the destruction has been less in Rajshahi, he said, adding that the impact of the heat stress has been strong in haor areas.
BARI"S Chief Scientific Officer (Botany & Pest) Dr. Md Tahmid Hossain Ansari said, the heat stress can be due to both temperature  fall or rise.
The heat stress is estimated at 35 degree Celsius or above, he added.
It harms flowering paddies the most, he mentioned.
He mentioned again, flowers which were pollinated on that day or the day before, have been affected largely, he further said.
About 5 to 10 per cent of the bloomed fields turned whitish primarily and later these became blackish, he added.
It is called bacterial leaf blight disease (BLB).
Asked whether the leaf-burning disease has been caused due to water scarcity, D. Md Maniruzzaman, Chief Scientific Officer of BARI"s Irrigation and Water Management, said, famers were advised to keep 2 to 3 inches of water in fields after or before 10-12 days at the time of flowering. Farmers were maintaining the instruction, he claimed.
What happened on April 4 was a sudden natural occurrence, he mentioned.
The blast disease can be prevented if anti-toadstool of trisaklazal group is applied with 10 litres of water for 7 to 10 days.
Deputy Director of the DAE in Rajshahi Dr. Awal said, the heat stress has caused 28 ha production damage of 168 MT in the district.


