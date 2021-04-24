Video
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:42 AM
Home Countryside

Two held for derogatory remarks on PM in two districts

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents



Police arrested two people for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media in two districts- Manikganj and Joypurhat, in two days.   
MANIKGANJ: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was arrested in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina on social media.
Arrested Ali Ahmed Molla, 50, is general secretary of Joymantap Union Unit of AL and also former union parishad member.
Singair Upazila Unit AL Office Secretary Tipu Sultan filed a case against him with Singair Police Station (PS) under the Digital Security Act.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Singair PS Shamim Ahmed said Ali Ahmed was arrested following the filing of the case.
The SI also said Ali Ahmed Molla has been spreading anti-government propaganda from his Facebook ID and made derogatory remarks on the Prime Minister.
However, Joymantap Union AL President Riazul Islam said Ali Ahmed cannot operate mobile phone properly.
KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Police have arrested a young man from Kalai Upazila of the district allegedly for making derogatory comment on the Prime Minister on social media.
Amanullah, 19, was arrested from Matrai area at around 10:30pm on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Kalai Upazila Unit Convenor Tafiqul Islam filed a case against him under the ICT Act.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai PS Selim Malik said Akkelpur Upazila's Gopinathpur Union BCL Joint General Secretary Moynul Islam Saju made a post on his facebook page over child orator Rafiqul Islam Madani and Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque.
Amanulla made derogatory comment on the post from his FB page.
Later, Tafiqul Islam filed a case against Amanullah and police arrested him following the case, the OC added.
Superintendent of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan said legal action will be taken against those who will make derogatory comment against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.


