Man killed as truck rams van in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 23: A man was killed and two others were injured as a truck rammed into a van in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately.

Local sources said a Rangpur-bound truck hit a van from behind in Mokamtala Bandar area on the Bogrua-Rangpur Highway at around 1:45pm, leaving one of its passengers dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector of Shibganj Mokamtala Police Investigation Centre Md Anis confirmed the incident.







