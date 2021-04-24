Video
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:42 AM
Home Countryside

Four murdered in four districts

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Four men were murdered and at least 21 others injured in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Pirojpur and Madaripur, in three days.  
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A man was shot to death and a Rohingya man sustained bullet injuries in Hnila Union of Teknaf Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Mohammad Hossain, 30, was the son of Bachchu of Jadimura Village in the union. Injured
Ayaj is the son of one Rohingya Mujibullah.
Local sources said an altercation took place in between two groups in Uttar Damdamia area adjacent to Nature Park at around 8pm over Rohingya dacoit abducting.
At one point, one group opened fire on them, leaving two injured.
The injured were rushed to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex at around 8:30pm, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Later, Mohammad Hossain died on the way to Cox's Bazar.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in an attack carried out by his rivals in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Thursday evening over land dispute.
At least 10 people were also injured at that time.
Deceased Habil Uddin Kazi, 40, was a resident of Madhaimuri Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Habil Kazi and his co-villager Sefatullah had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, Sefatullah and his family members attacked Habil Kazi in the evening when he was going outside from the house. They beat up him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.
Ten people from Habil Kazi's side were also injured as they rushed to the scene hearing the news.
The injured were admitted to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex while Habil Kazi died on the way.
Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Mushtaq Ahmed said a case was filed in this connection.
PIROJPUR: A man was killed in a family quarrel over coconut collection from a shared tree in Nazirpur Upazila of district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Mohsin Mollah, 50, was son of late Hashem Ali Mollah of Bakshi Village under Sheikhmatia Union of the upazila. He was a construction worker.
Locals and family members said, on Wednesday morning, Mohsin Mollah was trying to collect coconut from their paternal tree. Rustom Ali Mollah and his son opposed him to collect coconuts.  
At one stage Rustom Ali and his son hit him with sticks mercilessly; Mohsin got seriously injured. His family members took him to Nazirpur Heath Complex in a critical condition.  Later, on-duty physician Israt Jahan Zerin referred him to Khulna 250- Government Hospital on the same day, where he died.
Nazirpur PS OC Asrafuzzman said, being informed, police inspected the spot and arrested two nephews of Mohsin; they are Rasul Mollah and Reaz Mollah.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A man, who was injured in an attack carried out by his rivals in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Monday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Khabir Sheikh, 60, was a resident of Babu Molsnakandi Village under Kathalbarichar Union.
Police and local sources said Shajahan Sheikh and his sister Halima were at loggerheads over land in the area for long.
However, an altercation took place in between Khabir Sheikh, cousin of Shajahan Sheikh, and Fazlu Matbor over solving the matter on Monday evening.
As a sequel to it, Fazlu Matbor along with his people attacked on the house of Khabir Sheikh at night, leaving at least 11 people injured.
The injured were taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Khabir Sheikh to Faridpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Later, he was shifted to DMCH from Faridpur as his condition was deteriorated.
On Tuesday noon, he died at DMCH while undergoing treatment.
A case was filed with Shibchar PS in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

