Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:42 AM
Four minors drown in 2 dists

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate water bodies in two districts- Sirajganj and Bogura, in three days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two minor girls and a boy drowned in separate incidents in Raiganj and Tarash upazilas of the district in three days.
Two minor children drowned in a canal in Raiganj Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Ayesha Moni, 5, daughter of Abul Hashem, a resident of Narua Village, and Hamjela, 4, son of Selim Ahmed of Bengnai Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raiganj Police Station Shahidul Islam said Ayesha and Hamjela were cousins. They went missing in a government canal in Narua Village under Pangashi Union in the upazila in the morning while bathing in it.
Later, the relatives found their floating bodies and recovered those from the canal.
Being informed, police visited the scene, the OC added.     
On the other hand, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Tarash Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sonali Khatun, 8, daughter of Sakuadighi Village under Naogaon Union in the upazila.
Naogaon Union Parishad (UP) Member Shahidul Islam said Sonali went missing in a pond nearby the house while bathing in it.
Later, the family members found her floating body and recovered it from the pond, the UP member added.
BOGURA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rakib Islam, 8, son of Azizul Islam, a resident of Kalki Village in the upazila. He was a student at Dharia Gangoit Hafizia Mdrasa in the area.
Local sources said Rakib was taking bath with his classmate in a pond at his madrasa in Dharia Gangoit Village in the afternoon.
At one point, he drowned as he did not know how to swim.
Kichak UP Chairman Kazi Shahjahan Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


