Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:42 AM
Home Countryside

In-laws flee away leaving woman’s body at Nageshwari

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, Apr 23: In-laws of a woman fled away leaving her body in an ambulance in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
However, police recovered the body of Rahima Khatun, 22, wife of Ali Hossain, a resident of Kamarer Char Village under Kachakata Upazila in the district, from the ambulance at Kaliganj ghat along the Dudhkumer River.
The deceased's father said an altercation took place between Rahima and her in-laws three days back.
At early hours of Wednesday, they informed him over cell phone that she fell sick suddenly, and they were taking her to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex. But, she died before she was taken to the hospital.
Later, they fled away in the morning, leaving the body in an ambulance at the ghat, he added.


