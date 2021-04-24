Hogpasha Ashrayan in Morrelganj Upazila turns unliveable



The Baleshwari River erosion is set to devour the Hoglapasha Ashrayan Project in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

Locals demanded embankment urgently and the families of HAP asked for repairing their rooms.

According to field sources, the erosion-panic 60 families are passing days in hardship in the upazila.

In 2000, the HAP was built on six acres of land along the bank of the Bleshwari River. It is located between bordering areas of Pirojpur and Bagerhat districts.

The Ashrayan contained six barracks; each barrack is for 10 families.

Over the years since 2000, their living standard saw no development change; rather their lives have been crippled with plethora of problems.

Fences of all rooms have turned shabby; tin roofs are damaged.

Already, most portions of the six-acre HAP have been eroded by the river.

At present, there is prevailing drinking water crisis in the Ashrayan; dwellers are drinking river water; day-earners are suffering.

Though each family of the Ashrayan was given deed of seven decimal lands, they have got only four decimal each.

A school was made under their own initiative. But due to lack of money, teachers could not be appointed.

So, more than 50 children of the Ashrayan are deprived of primary education.

There is no cyclone shelter centre within two kilometres of HAP.

Two pond sand filter (PSF) systems were installed in the HAP. These are lying disorder.

Dwellers like Jahangir Sheikh, Adhirsheel, Subas Paik, Amal Bairagi, and Niranjan have left the Ashrayan in quest of work.

Talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Swapan Kumar Mistri, Sanjoy Mistri, Riday Saha, Idris Talukdar, Dilip Kumar Maji, Anita Haldar, Alo Rani, and others said, under the post-Sidr rehabilitation programme, in 2008, few houses were repaired with new tin sheets, but in a eye-wash.

Existing dwellers demanded from the local administration a 1.50 km of permanent embankment, repairing of the barracks, and installing tube-well.

President of HAP Abdul Halim said, there are 150 members in these 60 families of the Ashrayan; through respective unions, they are getting VGD, BGF, 10 taka-rice, adult allowance, widow allowance, and handicapped allowance.

He mentioned, here has only one bamboo bridge for people of Gobindapur and Hoglapasha villages for communication.

So they want wooden bridge, culvert and cyclone shelter for them, he added.

Hoglapasha Union Chairman Md Rezaul Islam Nanna said, the rickety condition of the Ashrayan was earlier informed to Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Commissioner.

He further said, "The matter was informed to the highest authorities. But no necessary measure has yet been taken."

Local MP (Bagerhat-4) Advocate Amirul Alam Milon is in favour of repairing of HAP and embankment construction.

UNO Md Delwar Hossain said, he has informed high officials about shabby condition of Ashrayan.

After completion of the new houses under the Prime Minister's Ashrayan project, repairing of old houses will begin, he added.





