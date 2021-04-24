Video
Bush wrote in Condoleezza Rice for president in 2020

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

WASHINGTON, Apr 23; Former President George W Bush said that wrote in his former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice when he voted for president in 2020.
In an interview with People, Bush tells the magazine that he didn't vote for either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden in November's election, but cast his vote for Rice.  Bush told Rice that he voted for her.  "She knows it," Bush said to People. "But she told me she would refuse to accept the office."
Rice served as Bush's secretary of State during his second term as president.  Former President Trump has feuded with the Bush family, repeatedly needling former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during the 2016 GOP presidential primary.    -PEOPLE


