Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:41 AM
Anti-Asian hate crimes bill passes US Senate

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Apr 23: The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislating in a chamber where most of President Joe Biden's agenda has stalled.
The measure would expedite the review of hate crimes and provide support for local law enforcement in response to thousands of reported violent incidents in the past year.
Police have seen a noted uptick in such crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That includes the February death of an 84 year-old man who was pushed to the ground near his home in San Francisco; a young family that was attacked in a Texas grocery store last year; and deadly shootings last month in Atlanta, where six of the victims were of Asian descent.
The names of the six women killed in Georgia are listed in the bill, which passed the Senate on a 94-1 vote. The House is expected to consider a similar bill in the coming weeks.
These unprovoked, random attacks and incidents are happening in supermarkets, on our streets, in takeout restaurants -- basically, wherever we are, said Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, the legislation's lead sponsor.
She said the attacks are a predictable and foreseeable consequence of racist and inflammatory language that has been used against Asians during the pandemic, including slurs used by former President Donald Trump.
Republicans said last week that they agreed with the premise of the legislation and signaled they were willing to back it with minor changes, an unusual sign of comity amid frequent standstills in the polarized Senate.     -REUTERS


