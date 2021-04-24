Video
130 migrants ‘drowned’ in Mediterranean

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

TRIPOLI, Apr 23: A search in the Mediterranean sea for boats packed with migrants has found ten bodies floating near a capsized rubber boat that was believed to have been carrying 130 people, the French humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee said.
Another wooden boat was still missing with about 40 migrants aboard, a spokesman for SOS Mediterranee said on Friday. The civil hotline Alarm Phone had reported three boats were in distress on Wednesday, prompting SOS Mediterranee to launch a search "in very rough seas, with up to 6-metre waves", the non-government organisation said in a news release issued earlier.
Three merchant vessels helped the charity's own rescue ship Ocean Viking search for the boats in international waters, northeast of the Libyan city of Tripoli. SOS Mediterranee said merchant ship MY ROSE found three bodies in the water and an airplane of EU border agency Frontex spotted the rubber boat soon after.
When Ocean Viking arrived on the scene it did not find any survivors but there were ten bodies in the water nearby. The statement issued on Twitter carried a photograph of a capsized black rubber boat.    -REUTERS


