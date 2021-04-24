Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 24 April, 2021, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan seeks specific actions for India talks to move ahead

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23: Pakistan is willing to move forward in its engagement with India, potentially including formal bilateral dialogue on resolving the Kashmir dispute, if its eastern neighbour takes certain specified steps "to ease lives" in Kashmir, senior Pakistani sources have told Al Jazeera.
The Pakistani sources, who have knowledge of the situation and spoke to Al Jazeera, shared for the first time a list of "examples" of actions that the Indian government could take in Indian-administered Kashmir to move the talks closer to a formal bilateral dialogue.
Ties between the two nuclear-armed countries have been virtually frozen since February 2019, after a military standoff sparked by an armed group attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir.
This year, however, has seen a thawing of relations, with rare informal talks between the two countries resulting in a recommitment to a 2003 ceasefire agreement in the disputed Himalayan territory, an exchange of letters between their prime ministers, and a meeting of water commissioners.
"Pakistan is genuinely standing with the Kashmir cause, of course the territory is an internationally recognised dispute, but the first thing we have to do is make sure Kashmiri lives are eased," said one source, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.
What Pakistan wants from India
The sources gave "examples" of concrete Indian actions that could move the "communication" between the two countries forward.
First, a permanent halt to demographic change in Indian-administered Kashmir, where India in April 2020 introduced a new domicile law that would allow long-term migrants from other parts of the country to gain permanent residence. "This would inevitably be necessary to move forward," a Pakistani source said.
Second, Indian authorities would have to release political and other prisoners being held since it imposed a strict lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir in August 2019, when it revoked Article 370 of its constitution, which gave Indian-administered Kashmir a special constitutional status.
Third, the removal by India of blockades on communication and movement in the disputed region. Fourth, giving back full statehood rights to Indian-administered Kashmir, which were also revoked as part of the August 2019 actions, and "recognising that it is subject to an internationally recognised territorial dispute with Pakistan".
Fifth, a reduction in Indian security forces deployment in Indian-administered Kashmir, where hundreds of thousands of security forces personnel have been deployed following the August 2019 imposition of lockdown after India's Article 370 was revoked.
"The markers I have mentioned, these are what we define as 'the enabling environment'," said a source. "This is the next step. Whatever conditions that India creates, must also be acceptable to the Kashmiris. Without this, it is unlikely that Pakistan can move forward."
The second Pakistani source also said these "markers" were starting points for any further conversation. "Let's say that they do not do any of these things. Then that's the end of it," the second source said.
Arindam Bagchi, India's foreign ministry spokesperson, declined to comment on the issue to Al Jazeera. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesperson, did not comment on specifics of the current communication between the two countries, but repeated Pakistan's stance that "the onus is on India" to restart talks.    -AL JAZEERA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant
Kremlin critic Navalny ending 24-day hunger strike
Bush wrote in Condoleezza Rice for president in 2020
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson feeds a lamb while visiting Moor Farm
Anti-Asian hate crimes bill passes US Senate
Russia pulls troops back from near Ukraine
Imran calls in army as covid cases surge
130 migrants ‘drowned’ in Mediterranean


Latest News
Taijul emphasizes on to be disciplined to create victory chance
Public transports to ply on roads from April 29
Son brings mother back home after recovery from Covid-19
Russia aims to send first crew to its own space station in 2026
Modi govt's vaccine policy allowing Serum Institute to make 'super profits'
Sister gets impregnated after rape by brother in Noakhali
CDA chairman's term extended for 3 more years
No more 'strict lockdown' after April 28
Russia expels 5 Polish diplomats in quid pro quo move
ABM Aminullah Noori new Rajuk chairman
Most Read News
Shops, malls to reopen Sunday
Child among 11 injured in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Bangladesh declare after mammoth batting performance
2 killed in chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka
Two females ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
An unforgettable story of my journalism life!
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century
Post-coup Myanmar: Is sanction enough to end the conflict?
One shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Armanitola fire under control; 4 killed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft