Bayern coach Flick defends embattled Salihamidzic

BERLIN, APRIL 23: Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick on Friday said a "line had been crossed" by fans who are furious with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic over the pair's recent spat.

Bayern can win a seventh title in 18 months under Flick on Saturday as a win at Mainz will confirm them as Bundesliga champions.

Yet Flick dropped a bombshell last weekend by saying he wants to be released from his Bayern contract at the end of the season.

Differences of opinion with Salihamidzic over squad recruitment is believed to be a factor.

As a result, Bayern fans have hurled a barrage of insults at Salihamidzic, who they blame for pushing the successful coach out, but Flick has demanded the abuse stops.

"I just think boundaries have been crossed. It's a no-go," Flick said Friday. "With all the things Hasan and I have had in recent weeks, this is one thing I absolutely disapprove of and it's not acceptable at all." -AFP