IPL stars 'lucky' as Covid ravages India, says Woakes

NEW DELHI, APRIL 23: IPL cricket stars are the "lucky" ones as they play the world's richest Twenty20 tournament while a coronavirus emergency ravages India, England all-rounder Chris Woakes told AFP.

Four players have tested positive and some, including England's Liam Livingstone, have left the IPL because of the coronavirus, which is infecting more than 300,000 people a day in India.

Games are being played in empty stadiums away from the crisis unfolding outside, where overwhelmed hospitals are running critically short of oxygen and beds.

The Indian Premier League, spread across six cities, comes before India is due to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

Woakes, who plays for the Delhi Capitals, said he was trying to stay positive in the bio-secure 'bubble' cocooning the eight IPL teams.

"It's a shame with the situation at the moment with the people all around the world having to deal with Covid, which isn't ideal," the 32-year-old said in an interview.

"Within the bubble we are trying to stay positive. We are very lucky that we still get a chance to play cricket and entertain people on the outside," he added.

Players including Australian Daniel Sams (Royal Challengers Bangalore) tested positive ahead of the tournament, while some withdrew because of concerns over the pandemic.

India has recorded more than 16 million cases and 187,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Per capita numbers are, however, much lower than in many other countries. -AFP







