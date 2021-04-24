Lahiru Kumara has hamstring injury

Sri Lanka's right arm fast bowler Lahiru Kumar's participation in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh will depend on the MRI reports, it is learnt here.

The 24- year old Lahiru was not on the field on the third day due to the hamstring injury.

"He is getting massage and other treatment under the supervision of the team physio", one of the sources who is monitoring the players' fitness said exclusively over the telephone from Kandy.

He did not take part on Friday. The source added, , "he will be sent for the MRI scans in the evening and the reports of the scans will decide whether he would be available for the remainder days".

Lahiru will be taken to Asiri Hospital in Kandy for scans.





