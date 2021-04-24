Tigers keep dominance over Lankan Lions



Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando (not pictured) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. photo: AFP

Hosts posted 229 runs on the board in their 1st innings total losing three wickets. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne remained imparted with Dhanajaya de Silva scoring 85 and 26 runs respectively although both of them had been living after narrowly escapes on several occasions.

Karunaratne, pairing with Lahiru Thirimanne, started brilliantly to pile-up 114 runs in the opening partnership before Mehidy Miraz's strike to claim the wicket of Thirimanne, who was departed for 58 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam joined the party to send Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews before being set. Fernando went for 20 while Mathews managed 25 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh declared their innings adding 94 runs to their overnight's 447 for four. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das resumed batting from 43 and 25 runs. Both the wicketkeepers completed respective fifties. Liton was dismissed at sharp 50 while Mushi remained unbeaten scoring 68 runs.

Mushfiq regained the seat of leading Bangladesh Test scorer by virtue of his 23rd Test fifty. Tamim suppressed Mushfiq on Wednesday scoring 90 runs. Tamim bags 4598 accumulated Test runs while Mushi is the owner of 4605 Test runs.

Miraz and Taijul were the two further Bangladesh wickets to down scoring three and two runs respectively before declaring the innings to invite Lankans to bat on.

All Bangladesh top order batsmen scored 50 plus runs but Saif Hasan, who went for a duck. Nazmul Hossain Shanto's career best 163 runs and Mominul Haque's 127 were the pillars of Bangladesh skyscraper.

Vishwa Fernando was the most successful Lankan bowler, who hauled four Bangladesh wickets while Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and de Silva shared one wicket each.







In response to enormous 541 for seven (declare) 1st innings total of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka are trail by 312 runs with seven wickets in hand at the end of day-3 of the 1st of the two-match Test series.Hosts posted 229 runs on the board in their 1st innings total losing three wickets. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne remained imparted with Dhanajaya de Silva scoring 85 and 26 runs respectively although both of them had been living after narrowly escapes on several occasions.Karunaratne, pairing with Lahiru Thirimanne, started brilliantly to pile-up 114 runs in the opening partnership before Mehidy Miraz's strike to claim the wicket of Thirimanne, who was departed for 58 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam joined the party to send Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews before being set. Fernando went for 20 while Mathews managed 25 runs.Earlier, Bangladesh declared their innings adding 94 runs to their overnight's 447 for four. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das resumed batting from 43 and 25 runs. Both the wicketkeepers completed respective fifties. Liton was dismissed at sharp 50 while Mushi remained unbeaten scoring 68 runs.Mushfiq regained the seat of leading Bangladesh Test scorer by virtue of his 23rd Test fifty. Tamim suppressed Mushfiq on Wednesday scoring 90 runs. Tamim bags 4598 accumulated Test runs while Mushi is the owner of 4605 Test runs.Miraz and Taijul were the two further Bangladesh wickets to down scoring three and two runs respectively before declaring the innings to invite Lankans to bat on.All Bangladesh top order batsmen scored 50 plus runs but Saif Hasan, who went for a duck. Nazmul Hossain Shanto's career best 163 runs and Mominul Haque's 127 were the pillars of Bangladesh skyscraper.Vishwa Fernando was the most successful Lankan bowler, who hauled four Bangladesh wickets while Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara and de Silva shared one wicket each.