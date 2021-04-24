Taijul emphasises on discipline to create victory chance



Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (R) celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (not pictured) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam emphasised on to be disciplined to create a chance to win the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Kandy.He said as the pitch is assisting the bowlers little, there is no way but to be disciplined in bowling."There is no help from the pitch for the bowlers-be it pacers or spinners," Taijul said after the day three's game."So we have to be disciplined throughout the game. If we can remain disciplined, can check the run , then we can expect to win the game."Bangladesh declared the first innings on 541-7 after which they reduced Sri Lanka to 229-3 with Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picking up one wicket apiece.On a wicket that looked utterly dead, Sri Lanka openers found it easier to rotate their scoreboard after Bangladesh declared the innings just before the lunch.Bangladesh bowlers also looked short of plan as to how to bowl on this placid deck but on the stroke of the tea, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz seemed to have found the right line and length.They cut the scoring rate of the Lankan openers and thereby created pressure, which resulted in claiming the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne who looked to have destined for big score.But Mehidy baffled him with his flight to have him leg-before for 58 at the cusp of tea session. He reviewed the decision in vain.Despite the wicket assisted them a little, Bangladesh bowlers then bowled in right channel to prevent Sri Lanka from batting fluently. Their nagging line and length meant the batsmen were bound to make mistakes at some points.And it was the case of Oshada Fernando who was caught by wicket-keeper Liton Das off Taskin Ahmed for 20. After a while Taijul Islam undid experienced Angelo Mathews with a straight delivery that rattled his stump for 25."Wicket has been good for the batsmen still. So our plan will be to keep that discipline. We will go for win but we have to be careful about their batsmen so that they couldn't throw us out of the game," Taijul added. -BSS