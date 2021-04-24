Ministry to appoint transaction adviser

CHATTOGRAM Apr 21: The Shipping Ministry has decided to appoint a transaction adviser to resolve the crisis created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

In this connection, a tripartite meeting of Shipping Ministry, PPP authorities and the selected operators was held at Prime Minister's office on Sunday (April 18).

The meeting has decided to appoint a transaction adviser.

The appointment of the contractor for operation of the PCT of Chattogram Port Public Private Partnership (PPP) is being delayed for bargaining over the quantum of handling of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers annually.

Failing to achieve the target of annual handling of containers by the PPP operator, the CPA will have to compensate.

According to CPA insiders, failing to handle 4.45 lakh TEUs of containers, the operator shall have to face a colossal loss. So, the interested operator is bargaining to pay compensation for failing to achieve the target.

CPA sources said the Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

