Ctg to have full-fledged hi-tech park this year

Published : Saturday, 24 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr, 23: The port city of Chattogram will have a full-fledged hi-tech park this year.
With the completion of the IT centres and hi-tech park, the port city will be the centre of the country's digital trade and commerce as well as an IT-based city.
One high-tech park has already been inaugurated in Chattogram's at Anowara over 100 acres of land in Korean EPZ area.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak opened it on Wednesday.
Korea is now in the sixth position in direct foreign investment in the country as over 200 Korean companies are now investing in Bangladesh due to favourable infrastructural facilities and investment friendly environment here.
Korean EPZ authorities, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park authorities and Startup Bangladesh Limited signed a tripartite agreement on February 22 last to implement this hi-tech park.
KEPZ sources said the newly established park would help produce more skilled manpower with technological training on IT sector including software, Industrial development, data entry and outsourcing.
Youngone Corporation will invest more than 200 million US dollar in this park.
A 41 storey IT building will be constructed in this park including university, school and community complex.
Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation and Hi-Tech Park authorities signed an agreement for setting up a hi-tech Park in Kalurghat BFDC area.
The construction of this park at Kalurghat is going on in full swing. The hi-tech park is being set up over 11.65 acres of land at Kalurghat.
Earlier, a software park was inaugurated on the 6th t0 11th floors of Agrabad Bangkok Singapore Market on March in 2019.
As a part of the project, the construction works of Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre was opened in November last year at the project site in Kalurghat.
The six-storey centre is being constructed over 1.71 acres of land at a cost of Tk46.76 crore.
Besides, Chattogram University is also going to build a high tech Park. In this connection a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Chattogram University and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) was signed on May 23 in 2019.


