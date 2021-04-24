3 women held in Narail over assaulting police officers

Narail, Apr 23 : Three women were arrested in Lohagara of Narail on Friday over assaulting two police officers.

The arrestees were identified as Sohana (29), Selina Begum (42) and Jahanara Begum (55).

The arrests were made following a case filed by ASI Mikail Hossain with Lohagara Police station against 16 named and 25/30 unnamed offenders. The principal accused is Dighlia union Awami League unit president Wahidur Rahmnan Sardar.

According to sources, ASI Mir Alamgir was injured with sharp weapons on Thursday morning when he tried to intervene in a clash between two groups of villagers. His pistol was also snatched away from him during the lynching. ASI Mikail was also severely injured when he stepped forward to save his colleague.

ASI Alamgir is currently undergoing treatment at Lohagara Hospital. His pistol was recovered two hours after the incident. -UNB







